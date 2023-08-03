INDIA ASSAM UNIT OF 12 POLITICAL PARTIES JOIN HANDS TO TAKE ON BJP IN 2024 LOK SABHA ELECTIONS

Guwahati: In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the political parties from the opposition in Assam have joined hands to give a challenge to the BJP. A conglomeration of 12 political parties under the leadership of Assam Congress has decided to come together to take on BJP during the upcoming general elections in 2024.

A combined opposition unity forum of 12 political parties is keen on renaming it as the INDIA Assam unit. But, a decision in this regard has not been taken. While holding a press conference at Rajiv Bhavan in Guwahati, senior Congress leader Bharat Chandra Narah announced the formation of the new political alliance in Assam. Furthermore, he said that nine out of the 12 political parties from the Opposition Unity Forum in Assam were already partners in the INDIA alliance at the national level. To further strengthen the opposition alliance, the Raijor Dal of Akhil Gogoi, the Asom Jatiya Parishad of Lurinjyoti Gogoi, and the Jatiya Dal, Assam of Ajit Kumar Bhuyan have been included in the INDIA alliance.

Narah stated that some positive headway has been made in this direction, and a meeting has been scheduled with the top leadership of Congress in New Delhi before August 15. In the meeting, Raijor Dal, Asom Jatiya Parishad, and Jatiya Dal, Assam, will take part to discuss strategies and plans for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Bora will also be present at the meeting. The Assam political alliance of 12 parties will sit and work out a Common Minimum Programme to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. They also discuss the allocation or sharing of seats for contesting the LS elections.