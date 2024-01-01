IN TOUCH WITH ULFA I S PARESH BARUA BUT TALKS UNLIKELY IN IMMEDIATE FUTURE HIMANTA

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said he is in touch with Paresh Barua, who leads the anti-talks United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) faction, but negotiations with the outfit are unlikely in the immediate future. "As the political head of the state, I will continue to reach out to him. I usually talk to him every three or six months and I plan to speak to him again soon but I don't expect him to come for talks immediately," Sarma said during an interaction with journalists here.

It is not easy for Barua to give up the issue of sovereignty but he must realise that the people of Assam do not want it anymore, the CM said. "He is fighting for the people of the state but people want development and not an independent Assam," he said. "The ULFA charter of demands was prepared several decades ago and if Barua comes and stays in the state for 15 days, he will also change the demands as Assam is now a land of peace and tranquility," he added.

"We have kept the channels for discussions open but we do not see talks happening in the near future. This is a long process which will continue," the CM added. On the recently signed tripartite agreement with the pro-talks faction of the ULFA, Sarma said the accord has in one stroke established political and land rights of the indigenous people of the state which cannot be disturbed for a long time to come.

"The leaders of the pro-talks faction were not in public life for the last 14 years after coming overground. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah consciously activated the peace process. This accord is an instrument to secure the future of the people of Assam," he said.

"The delimitation exercise in the state had ensured that 96 assembly constituencies in Brahmaputra Valley and nine in Barak Valley will be secured for the indigenous people, while the ULFA Accord has made it sure that the principle followed in this delimitation exercise will be followed in the next delimitation exercise to be conducted by the Centre across the country as well," the CM said.