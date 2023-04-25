IIT GUWAHATI TEAM DEVELOPS LIQUID MARBLES FOR CONTROLLED MEDICINE DELIVERY

Guwahati Assam Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology IIT Guwahati have developed liquid marbles using nano clay that can be preprogrammed for medicine delivery and cascade chemical reactions Nano clays are nanoparticles of layered mineral silicates Conventional treatment for disease involves tablets capsules syrups ointments among othersA controlled drug delivery system on the other hand is a more efficient technique to deliver the required dose at the specific site gradually over the desired period of time Loading and release of drugs in its soluble form is another important aspect which can be achieved with the liquid marble The team from IIT Guwahati engineered liquid marbles to have a time bomb type release effect and to carry out a spontaneous chemical reaction Release of drugs from a liquid marble in response to a stimulus for instance light temperature electricity has been reported earlier But the timeprogrammed release was not yet achieved We have chemically modified the lifetime of a floating liquid marble on a water pool said Dr Uttam Manna Associate Professor at the varsity s Department of Chemistry and Centre for Nanotechnology in a statementUnlike normal droplets a liquid marble is a nonsticking nonwetting droplet It is created by wrapping a droplet with fine hydrophobic particles ie waterrepelling particles Liquid marbles can be rolled squeezed and even float without spilling when put in a water pool In nature gallforming aphids create liquid marbles by coating the honeydew they secrete in a powdery waxAlso read Vitamin D levels may affect body s response to cancer treatment StudyLiquid marbles are soft spherical solids that can be used for multiple applications by replacing the liquid inside them Some examples are in the field of sensor platforms soft robotics healing agents biosystems etc Described in a paper published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials the nano clay marbles were made of a shell of nano clay that holds the liquidTo programme the marbles for timed release of the content the researchers modified the nano clay with chemical groups that were either waterloving hydrophilic or waterhating hydrophobic A water droplet was laid on a powder bed consisting of hydrophilic and hydrophobic nano clay powders The properties and stability of the liquid marbles changed according to the relative amounts of the waterhating and waterloving groups on the nano clay surface The surface modifications on the nano clay changed the time taken for the liquid marble to break and release its contents when put in a pool of water We were able to control the timing of the release of the content from seconds to hours by changing the nature of the surface groups This is the time bomb type collapse of liquid marbles Dr Manna said IANSThis story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is autogenerated from a syndicated feed