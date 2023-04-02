Assam: The poor never get access to education in a state where Chief Minister's wife runs a private school and a government school can never be good. The statement was made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Addressing the people of Assam from Sonaram Higher Secondary School ground at Bharlumukh in Guwahati, the Delhi Chief Minister on Sunday took a dig at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Participating in a massive gathering in Assam for the first time, Kejriwal addressed the people of Assam in Assamese at the beginning of his speech and sought the blessings of Maa Kamakhya and referred to the contributions made by Srimanta Sankardeva, Madhavdeva, Bishnuprasad Rabha, Jyoti Prasad Agarwala and Bhupen Hazarika to Assam.

Also read: I invite Sarma for lunch at my residence, says Kejriwal after arriving in Assam

Kejriwal said, ''Your enthusiasm, it seems to me that you will overthrow the Himanta Biswa Sarma government. Goddess Kamakhya has mercy on every family in Assam. She has enriched Assam with all the natural resources. But, leaders and political parties have destroyed everything.'' He added, "In Assam, the question paper was leaked. How they will run a government when they can't keep the question papers safe?''

Kejriwal is also aware of Assam's unemployment issue. He said there are 50 lakhs unemployed in Assam. Youth are scrambling for employment, but Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is not ready to listen to them. The AAP government has provided employment to 12 lakh jobless youth in Delhi. Every unemployed person will be given employment if AAP forms the government in Assam. The speed at which Himanta Biswa Sarma has now providing employment to the unemployed, it will take 100 years to solve the unemployment problem in Assam, he pointed out. Kejriwal further stated that if AAP forms a government in Assam, free electricity and water supply would be provided while infrastructure in schools and hospitals will be improved.