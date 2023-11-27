ICONIC KAMIKAZE RESTAURANT IN GUWAHATI GUTTED IN FIRE

Guwahati (Assam): A treasured destination for both locals and visitors, the Kamikaze restaurant, a renowned floating restaurant-cum-bar, situated along the grand Brahmaputra river at Lachit Ghat near Fancy Bazar met a tragic fate on Sunday night. The once-popular establishment, cherished for its scenic views and ambience, fell victim to a fierce inferno that swiftly consumed the entire structure, leaving behind mere ashes and memories.

Despite the devastating blaze, there were no reported casualties, although properties worth several lakhs were tragically engulfed by the flames. The swift response of fire tenders aided in containing the fire after a few arduous hours battling the relentless conflagration.

The cause of the catastrophic fire remains a mystery, prompting an investigation. Notably, the restaurant had been closed for the past six months, undergoing extensive renovations. Recent updates reveal that the renovation efforts were nearing completion, with just a month left before the eagerly awaited reopening to the public.

The loss of this iconic floating restaurant has deeply saddened the community, robbing Guwahati of a cherished spot where countless individuals and families shared memorable moments. As authorities delve into the circumstances surrounding the fire, the Kamikaze's legacy remains etched in the hearts of those who revelled in its hospitality and breathtaking views.