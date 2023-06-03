HUGE CACHE OF ARMS AND AMMUNITION RECOVERED IN MANIPUR

Tezpur (Assam): Security forces recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Manipur, defence spokesperson Lt Colonel Mahendra Rawat said. Army and Assam Rifles, along with police and CAPFs, commenced Area Domination Operations in the hills and valley area across Manipur on Saturday.

He said as part of a joint strategy for the recovery of snatched weapons, these operations are significant for restoring peace and will continue in a calibrated manner. Conducted under the surveillance cover of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Quadcopters, the operations have so far resulted in the recovery of 40 weapons (mostly automatic), mortars, ammunition and war-like stores. During the conduct of these operations, adequate measures were undertaken to ensure that the locals are not harassed and that personal safety and security are maintained.

Following the directions during the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Security Forces have once again appealed to all those in possession of snatched weapons to surrender the same at the earliest for ensuring peace and stability in Manipur. Security Forces also warned that failure to surrender these weapons will make all such people liable for strict legal action.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is on a three-day visit to violence-hit Manipur, on June 6 said the government's top priority is peace and prosperity in the state and he has instructed security officials to strictly deal with any activities that disturb peace. Shah reached the northeastern state on June 5 evening.