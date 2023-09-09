Guwahati: Assam environment and forest minister, Chandra Mohan Patowary, formally inaugurated a series of activities as part of the 'Amrit Briksha Andolan' campaign at the Veterinary College playground in Khanapara.

The campaign's first event, aims to set a world record in arranging the longest line of potted saplings in a spiral pattern, spanning 22 kilometers with 3.5 lakh saplings. These saplings will be distributed to the public on September 10 for the upcoming set of events.

'Amrit Briksha Andolan' is an ambitious initiative to plant one crore commercially viable saplings in a single day, aiming to establish a world record. However, the campaign extends beyond this ambitious goal and seeks to achieve several additional world records. Its overarching objective is to foster a tree-based economy in Assam, enabling people to reap economic benefits by cultivating commercially viable trees.

During the program, Patowary announced the Assam government's commitment to increase the state's forest cover from 36 percent to 38 percent. Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma envisioned this campaign, aiming to empower individuals to take ownership of commercial trees and derive tangible benefits from them.

Patowary outlined the ambitious plan for the coming year, targeting planting three crore saplings. Efforts will be made to nurture these tree saplings in the government nurseries funded by the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) instead of importing them. To ensure a high success rate, the government is determined to overcome the challenges that have led to the mortality of many saplings in previous years.

Impressively, 49 lakh people have already registered on the portal to participate in the drive to plant one crore saplings, a testament to the enthusiasm surrounding the campaign. Patowary expressed confidence in achieving all nine targeted world records through the 'Amrit Briksha Andolan' initiative.

Prabin Patel, an adjudicator from Guinness World Records, commended the environment and forest department for undertaking this monumental endeavor while highlighting the stringent guidelines that must be adhered to in order to secure a world record.

The event was graced by finance minister Ajanta Neog, tea tribes welfare department minister Sanjay Kishan, additional chief secretary Ravi Shankar Prasad and other distinguished dignitaries.