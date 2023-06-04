New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday appealed to the people of Manipur to lift the blockades from National Highway-2 so that basic and essential goods such as food, medicines and fuel can reach the state. Posting a tweet on his official handle, Shah also asked members of civil society to take the initiative in this context.

"My sincerest appeal to the people of Manipur is to lift the blockades at the Imphal-Dimapur, NH-2 Highway, so that food, medicines, petrol/diesel, and other necessary items can reach the people," he said. "I also request that civil society organisations do the needful in bringing consensus," he added.

Shah further said in his tweet, "Together only we can restore normalcy in this beautiful state." Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday appointed a three-member Commission of Inquiry headed by Ajai Lamba, former Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, to probe the ethnic violence in the northeastern state.

As per the MHA notification, the Commission "shall submit its report to the Central Government as soon as possible but not later than six months from the date of its first sitting”. The other two members of the Commission are Himanshu Shekhar Das, a retired IAS officer from the 1982 batch of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, and Aloka Prabhakar, a 1986 batch retired IPS officer of the Telangana cadre.

Manipur government, on May 29, had recommended the institution of a Judicial Inquiry Commission to look into the causes and associated factors of the crisis, and the unfortunate incidents that occurred on May 3.

“And whereas, on the recommendation of the Government of Manipur, the Central Government is of the opinion that it is necessary to appoint a Commission of Inquiry for the purpose of making an inquiry into a definite matter of public importance, namely, incidents of violence in Manipur,” the notification said.

The terms of reference of the Commission said that it would inquire into the causes and the spread of the violence and riots targeting members of different communities, and the sequence of events and whether there were any lapses or dereliction of duty in this regard on the part of any of the responsible authorities and individuals. It would also probe if adequate administrative measures had been taken to prevent and deal with the violence and the riots, and to consider such matters as may be found relevant in the course of the inquiry.

The inquiry by the Commission shall also be in regard to “complaints or allegations that may be made before the commission by any individual, or association, in such form and accompanied by such affidavits, as may be specified by the Commission”, and the role of government officials as may be brought to its notice by the Government of Manipur.

“The Commission may, if it deems fit, make interim reports to the Central Government before the final deadline,” the Commission’s terms of reference added.

