Guwahati: Amid the row over his wife Riniki Sharma Bhuyan's firm receiving a subsidy of Rs 10 crore under the Centre's schemes, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that he will retire from public life if the allegations against his family proved true.

Congress MP, Gaurav Gogoi, on his part, relentlessly attacked the Chief Minister on X (formerly known as Twitter), questioning the subsidy granted to Riniki Sharma Bhuyan under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana.

Gaurav Gogoi said, "Yesterday, Himanta Biswa Sarma recited a line about his wife's farm like a parrot. For his convenience, I have mentioned Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's reply in the Parliament. Piyush Goyal's reply has exposed the truth and both Ministers need to clarify. ”

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma replied to Gaurav Gogoi on X and quoted Piyush Goyal's reply to Parliament and wrote, "The reply itself makes it clear that the Government of India has not released any money to the said company. I would once again insist that neither my wife nor the company associated with her has received or demanded any money from the Government of India. If anyone can give evidence to the contrary, I am willing to accept any punishment, including retiring from public life."

Gaurav Gogoi urged Chief Minister Sarma to address the matter in the Assam Assembly, but Sarma insisted on making his own decisions regarding legal action or legislative involvement.

The exchange escalated with Gaurav Gogoi providing a link to news coverage of Opposition MLAs calling for Chief Minister Sarma's presence in the Assembly. In response, Chief Minister Sarma declared his agitation and longstanding grievances against the Gogoi family since 2010, hinting at a legal showdown.

This feud on X began when Gaurav Gogoi questioned the Rs 10 crore subsidy received by Riniki Sharma Bhuyan, who had purchased agricultural land in the Nagaon district. The subsidy was granted under the 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana' scheme by the Ministry of Food Processing, Government of India, enabling the reclassification of the agricultural land within just 10 months.

The ongoing X battle between Gaurav Gogoi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has now captured the attention of the public, with both sides continuing to exchange barbs and allegations.

