Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the peace agreement with the pro-talk faction of the ULFA will have a huge impact across the Northeast. Replying to congratulatory messages on X for the signing of the accord by several BJP leaders, he said that a peaceful, prosperous and developed Northeast is the dream of every Indian and it is being fulfilled due to the relentless efforts of PM Narendra Modi.

The signing of the agreement with ULFA will ensure all-round development of not only Assam but the entire region, he added. "With Hon'ble Prime Minister's blessings, North East will together contribute towards building a Viksit Bharat," Sarma posted on X. Maintaining that there is no place for violence in the present times, the chief minister expressed hope that this will inspire others to come to the mainstream and contribute to nation-building.