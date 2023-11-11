Himanta accuses Cong of stooping low to capture one religion's vote bank, fulfilling Jinnah's vision
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is presently campaigning across poll-bound states on Saturday accused Congress of stooping low to capture the "vote bank of one religion". Without naming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Sarma alleged that those who appropriated the Gandhi surname have revived the policies of Mohammed Ali Jinnah's Muslim League and fulfilling the latter's vision.
Taking to "X", Sarma even compared the Congress to the Muslim League of Mohammed Ali Jinnah. Sarma, a former Congress leader, said that in his long political career he could never imagine that the party will stoop so low in its attempt to capture the vote bank of one religion. By coming up with religion specific manifestos, Congress is fulfilling the vision of Mohammed Ali Jinnah’s Muslim League, he added.
He has criticised the announcements made by the Congress in Telangana about the various reservation schemes for the development of minorities, especially the Muslim minority. He shared a poster saying the party's anti-Hindu credentials are out in the open.
In his next tweet, the chief minister wrote that the Indians have to ask two questions. One is whether Congress' slogan of "Jitni Abadi Utna Haq" an attempt to bring back illegal reservations for Muslims and second is whether the taxpayers' money should be used to pay salaries for the "mullahs" and fund other divisive schemes.
Sarma also shared Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee's 'Minority Declaration' wherein the party has laid down the benefits offered to the minorities under various heads.
In the third tweet, Sarma said that Mahatma Gandhi led his life in fighting the separate electorate system advocated by Mohammed Ali Jinnah. "And now those who have appropriated the Gandhi surname have revived the policies of Jinnah. This insult to our Swatantra Senani will neither be forgiven nor forgotten," he tweeted.