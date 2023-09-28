Heroin worth Rs 6 crore seized along Assam-Nagaland border in Karbi Anglong in two days

Diphu/Assam: In a major success in the war against drugs, the Assam Police along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has recovered heroin worth Rs 6 crore in Karbi Anglong district along the Assam-Nagaland border in the last two days, sources said on Thursday. An Assam Police spokesman said that on Thursday morning, heroin worth around Rs 3 crore was recovered at Khatkhati on the Assam-Nagaland border in the district.

According to police sources, on the basis of a tip-off from reliable sources, a special Naka point was set up under the leadership of Karbi Anglong District ASP (Security) John Das along with Khatkhati police and CRPF in the wee hours today. The joint naka team intercepted a car with two persons on board in the area.

Upon subsequent searches, the join team of police and CRPF managed to seize 575 grams of heroin in 45 soap boxes concealed in the dashboard of the car, a police spokesman said. According to the police spokesman, the the market value of the heroin would be around Rs 3 crore. The raiding team also arrested two smugglers involved in the supply of heroin.

The two arrested smugglers have been identified as Nooruddin Ali and Azhar Uddin of Bhakatgaon in Nagaon district. The two suppliers are being interrogated by the police for more information. Pertinently, on Sept 25, the same team seized about 583.8 grams heroin in 45 soap boxes in the same area.