New Delhi: Appealing to the leaders of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) to initiate dialogues with responsible Kuki leaders and groups to facilitate peace-building in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the government will not allow any forms of infiltration into Manipur’s territory.

Stating that measures are being implemented to register immigrants using biometrics, including retina scans, Shah said, “Stringent action will be taken against all forms of infiltration into Manipur's territory.” A 13-member COCOMI delegation called on Shah at his residence and discussed the present situation of the State. COCOMI is a Civil Society Body in Manipur representing the Meitei community.

Quoting Shah, COCOMI media coordinator Somorendro Thokchom said that to address concerns about mass infiltration, the government is expediting border fencing in the Manipur sector. “There will be no allowance for separate administration in Manipur. The Home Minister appealed for peace in the state and requested COCOMI to convey this message to the people,” he said.

Regarding free movement on the National Highways, Shah said that ensuring the movement and distribution of commodities in the state can be possibly realised with support from both sides of the communities. “Necessary deployment of convoys to secure the highways shall be ensured in a few days,” Shah said.

The COCOMI delegation also submitted a memorandum to Shah stating that it has been now 1,13 days since the foreign-based Chin-Kuki Narco-Terrorists, in collusion with the Kuki sectarian radical groups, have made unwarranted aggression on the soil of India in the Manipur sector challenging the sovereignty and sanctity of the Indian nation.

“While nearly a lakh of people have been rendered homeless and have taken refuge in many relief camps set up across Manipur, more than 160 people have died and several civilians missing in this tragic human carnage,” the letter pointed out. Following its meeting with Shah, COCOMI leaders had a detailed discussion with Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka and the security advisor for Northeast AK Mishra. COCOMI presented the complexities of issues affecting Manipur, including illegal immigration, cross-border narco-terrorism, exploitation of forest resources, and SoO violations.

“The MHA officials acknowledged and took note of these critical points. The Director of the Intelligence Bureau provided insights into the current crisis in Manipur and its understanding of critical issues. After thorough discussion, the officials urged COCOMI to prioritise the immediate measures outlined in the letter,” Thokchom stated.

The COCOMI representatives also emphasised the importance of continued engagement and cooperation with the government and stakeholders to facilitate a quicker resolution of the crisis. Meanwhile, 10 Kuki-Zhomi-Hmar MLAs of Manipur while criticising Chief Minister N Biren Singh have claimed that they have not opposed the creation of a separate administration for the Kukis.

“At this politically critical juncture, we don’t have any intention to communicate with CM N Biren Singh. His claim of communicating with the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar MLAs may be a ploy to sow seeds of mistrust between Kuki-Zomi-Hmar MLAs and their people…once again we strongly reiterate our legitimate demand for the creation of separate administration within the purview of the Indian Constitution in order to restore permanent peace and settlement,” the 10 MLAs stated.