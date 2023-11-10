Guwahati: The Gauhati University authorities have taken a historic step for its students and those studying in colleges affiliated to the university. The university has allowed its female students to avail menstruation leave. The decision has left the students overjoyed.

The Registrar of Gauhati University issued a circular on November 9 as per directives of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD), Government of India in this regard which is subject to ratification in the Executive Council, Gauhati University.

The order allows a relaxation of 2 percent for female students as 'menstrual leave' in minimum class attendance for the departments of Gauhati University as well as for the affiliated colleges. Thus, the minimum class attendance for the female students will be 73 percent to sit in the semester examinations. The order will come into immediate effect.

It is to be noted that the minimum class attendance has been fixed at 75 percent for all students to appear in the semester exams. But from now on, the minimum class attendance for women students to appear for semester exams will be 73 per cent.

It may be recalled that Tezpur Central University was the first academic institution to take such a decision in Assam. Gauhati University is the second in this regard.

Reacting to this, Himanjit Deka, General Secretary of the Post Graduate Students Union of Gauhati University, said that this decision of Gauhati University is welcome. He added that other educational institutions in Assam should also follow the same footsteps.

He said that the Post Graduate Students' Union of Gauhati University had submitted a memorandum to the Gauhati University authorities to take action in this regard.