FRESH TENSION GRIPS IMPHAL FOLLOWING DISAPPEARANCE OF TWO TEENAGERS

Imphal: Fresh tension gripped the state capital and its adjoining areas on Monday after two teenaged boys went missing from Imphal West district in Manipur. The two, identified as 16-year-old Maibam Avinash and 19-year-old Ningthoujam Anthony, had gone towards Sekmai area in Imphal West district on a two-wheeler on Sunday morning to attend a function before they went missing, locals said.

Locals suspect that the duo, whose hometown is in Lamshang, was abducted by unidentified men. Lamshang police has registered a missing case and started an investigation. Police have recovered the phones of the teens wrapped in a black polythene packet near an oil pump in Senapati district which comes after crossing Kangpokpi district.