Guwahati: In a notable recognition of their exceptional dedication and investigative prowess, four Assam Police officers have been honoured with the prestigious Minister's Investigative Excellence Award by the Union Home Ministry.

This accolade, bestowed upon 140 police officers nationwide, comes as a commendation of their remarkable contributions to the realm of investigation. The award recipients from Assam include Deputy Commissioner of Police Surjeet Singh Panesar, Police Inspector Durga Kingkar Kumar, Police Inspector Ariful Haque, and Sub-Inspector M Thadoi Singha.

Among the awardees, Deputy Commissioner of Police Surjeet Singh Panesar stands out for his remarkable handling of a particularly heinous case. In the wake of a gruesome incident involving the rape and murder of two young women in Kokrajhar, Panesar, who was serving as the additional superintendent of police in the district at the time, took swift and decisive action.

His meticulous investigation culminated in the timely submission of a chargesheet to the court, and remarkably, within a mere five months following the incident, the accused were sentenced to death. This exceptional performance played a pivotal role in securing Panesar's place among the honorees.

Another laudable recipient, Sub-Inspector M Thadoi Singha, showcased exemplary dedication to his duty during his tenure in the Karbi Anglong district. Through his prompt and thorough investigation, he successfully brought numerous cases to conviction, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to justice and the rule of law.

The Union Home Minister's Medal of Excellence for the year 2023 has not only acknowledged the contributions of these four Assam Police officers but has also recognized the exceptional service rendered by other police officers from across the country. Notably, this year's recipients include 12 officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), 12 from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), as well as representatives from various state police forces, including Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. Additionally, the commendable efforts of 22 women police officers have also been acknowledged with the Union Home Minister's Medal of Excellence.

This distinguished award stands as a testament to the dedication, commitment, and relentless pursuit of justice exhibited by these exceptional officers. It highlights their invaluable role in upholding law and order and their unwavering commitment to ensuring a safer and more just society.

