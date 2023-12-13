FORMER MILITANT CADRE OF NAGA NATIONAL COUNCIL SHOT DEAD NEAR ASSAM MANIPUR BORDER

Guwahati (Assam): A firing incident has rocked the Assam-Manipur border due to infight at the Naga National Council (NNC) meeting on Tuesday evening. According to the police report, one person was killed and one injured during the furore.

Police said that the deceased was identified as Gaidinchungpow Rongmei, a former cadre of a militant outfit. "Rongmei was shot dead in the firing incident during the secret meeting of NNC at Namdailong of following some verbal altercation," an official attached to the Jirighat police station said.

The 56-year-old militant hailed from Rongaijan village, Jirighat, in the Cachar district. The injured was identified as Kahnlun Gai.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Konkan Jyoti Saikia and Cachar Superintendent of Police, Numal Mahatta, confirmed to reporters that the investigation is on. Numal Mahatta also provided insights into the matter by saying that the deceased, a resident of Kohima, who played a pivotal role in the NNC organization, was present in Jirighat due to familial connections.

Mahatta further said that the meeting took place on Tuesday at a local church where some internal disagreements occurred among the NNC cadres and it escalated, and following this, an individual started opening fire. According to police investigations are being continued into "the terrible infight" at the border of Assam and Manipur.