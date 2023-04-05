FORMER IAF OFFICIAL URGES ARUNACHAL GOVT TO RENAME AREAS IN CHINA

Tezpur: Amid the controversy regarding China renaming several areas of Arunachal Pradesh, a former Indian Air Force Group Captain who hails from the State that India should adopt a tit-for-tattoo the issue and rename areas in Tibet and China in response to China's actions.

Speaking to ETV Bharat former Indian Air Force Group Captain Mohonto Panging in a telephonic interview said that he "had urged the Arunachal Pradesh government to rename China and Chinese-occupied Tibet with Indian names as China had done in a tit-for-tat move."

He also said that despite the fact that everyone knows about the history of the Mc-Mohan Line but despite that China is taking such "ridiculous steps". He also said that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India and China cannot rename areas in Arunachal Pradesh. "Arunachal Pradesh was never part of China. It is unfortunate that they are changing the name of the place in Arunachal Pradesh again and again," he added.

He also said that the Indian government should introduce the same staple visa for Chinese residents as the Chinese government has done for the people of Arunachal Pradesh. " This is because even today, players from Arunachal Pradesh are unable to participate in any sports event in China because they are not issued visas," added Panging.

He also said that the Treaty of Shimla, officially a treaty between China and Tibet with Great Britain, and India, was a treaty on the status of Tibet negotiated at Shimla in 1913 and 1914 by representatives of the Republic of China, Tibet, and Great Britain.