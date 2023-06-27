Assam: The flood situation in Assam is worsening with the increase in the water level of the rivers as incessant rainfall continued. Five persons have lost their lives so far due to drowning during the first wave of flood.

According to the flood report by the State Disaster Management Authority, 563 villages across 11 districts have been inundated in the state with around 1,55,896 people grappling with the impact of the floods. A total of 14091.90 hectares of agricultural land have been damaged due to the floods till now.

Among the affected districts, Barpeta has been impacted the most with 87,232 people affected by the devastating floods. Next comes Bajali district, where 44,617 people were affected followed by Lakhimpur and Naxalbari where 17,086 and 5,909 people were affected respectively. Some of the other affected districts included Baksa, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Kamrup, Nagaon and Tumulpur.

Two embankments were damaged due to flood water in Darrang district, and in Naxalbari, three were breached. Eight roads in five districts of Barpeta, Chirang, Darrang, Karimganj and Nazalbari have been inundated.

Also Read: Assam witnesses incessant rainfall once again

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Assam chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and took stock of the current situation here. Also, Shah has assured all help and cooperation from the central government. He said that the Centre is ready to extend all assistance in case of any emergency and has directed everyone to cooperate in the rescue and relief operation.

Assam SDRF and NDRF have been deployed for undertaking rescue operation in the flood-affected districts.