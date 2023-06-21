Imphal (Manipur): Intermittent firing was reported from Thangjing in Manipur East around 11.45 pm on Tuesday. According to officials, 15-20 rounds of automatic weapon fire was heard before it fell silent.

"The firing was heard around 2km north of Sugnu," an official said. Intermittent firing was also reported from Geljang & Singda, both falling in Kangchup area. "Between 8pm and 9:30 pm, 4-5 rounds were fired from Geljan & Singda areas. It's speculative fire and not at each other. Distance between the two places is 2 km," an official added. Assam Rifles personnel went to both the locations to find out if there were any injuries or casualties.

Amid the ongoing violence in Manipur, the state government extended the ban on the internet by five more days till June 25 with immediate effect in an effort to prevent further disturbance to peace. The data services have been banned in view of the persisting unrest in the state. The order issued by the state government on Tuesday said, "The suspension of internet services in the state will be extended for five more days i.e. till 3 pm on June 25."

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur that broke out over a month ago. Clashes first broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. (With Agency Inputs)