Five members of family killed in fire likely caused by Diwali crackers in Nagaland
Published: 25 minutes ago
Five members of family killed in fire likely caused by Diwali crackers in Nagaland
Published: 25 minutes ago
Dimapur (Nagaland) : Five members of a family, including three children, were charred to death when a fire a broke out at Naharbari area of Nagaland's Dimapur district, an official said on Monday. The incident occurred around 10:45 pm on Sunday, when the blaze ripped through rows of thatched houses inhabited by people from a non-Naga community, he said.
Bursting of firecrackers during Diwali celebrations is likely to have triggered the blaze, the Fire & Emergency Services official said. Around 50 families have been affected due to the fire, he said, adding, six fire tenders managed to put out the flames after nearly two hours. The official, however, said the exact cause of the fire will be known after an investigation is carried out. The bodies of the deceased have been handed over to police.
In Telangana's Hyderabad, seven workers were killed in the fire that broke out due to sparks during car repair works in the ground floor of a four-storeyed building in Nampally today, officials said. Firefighting personnel rescued the trapped victims. A 4-day-old baby and two women were among the deceased persons. About 21 persons were injured and eight of them fell unconscious and were shifted to Osmania hospital. Several tenants living in the upper floors of the ill-fated building were affected in the fire.