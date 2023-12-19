FATHER SON STABBED TO DEATH IN ASSAM OVER TRIVIAL ISSUE ACCUSED ARRESTED

Biswanath (Assam): In a shocking incident, a father-son duo lost their life in Assam after they were engaged in a verbal altercation with three persons and later they were stabbed to death by them. The deceased have been identified as Hiteshwar Saikia (47) and Simanta Saikia (25).

The incident took place on Monday night in the middle of the Raas Mahotsav at East Kalabari Deurichuk, which falls under Gohpur police station in the Biswanath district, the police said. According to reports, some people allegedly stabbed the father and son to death with sharp weapons. Amid the Raas Mahotsav, the father and son had a confrontation with some people present there. Thereafter, three people attacked the father-son duo.

After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the mortuary. Later, three people namely Akon Bordoloi, Madan Bordoloi as well as their father Krishna Bordoloi were detained in connection with the murder. The police launched an investigation into the incident.