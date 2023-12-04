Explained: ZPM pulls off stunner in Mizoram thanks to anti-incumbency and local issues
Published: 2 hours ago
Kolkata (West Bengal)/Aizwal (Mizoram): What the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) did in Delhi in 2015, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) pulled off a similar stunner in Mizoram after eight winters. The journey of the newbies in the Indian polity is somewhat similar.
It was an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Arvind Kejriwal, who came up trumps against the then poster man and seasoned campaigner Narendra Modi. Cut to the present in Mizoram, former IPS officer Lalduhoma, who founded ZPM in 2017, has become a vital cog in Mizoram's political landscape after six years.
With the BJP cantering in three states and the anti-incumbency factor going for a toss, Mizoram was a tad different. "It was anti-incumbency and the local issues that played a big part in ZPM thumping the Mizoram National Front (MNF) in the last election," a political analyst in Mizoram, who wished to remain anonymous, told ETV Bharat on Monday.
Who all are there in ZPM?
Zoe or Zorums are a larger group of people comprising Mizos and their allied group of cousins. The Zoram People's Movement is a coalition formed by six political outfits coming under one platform. Mizoram People's Conference, Zoram Nationalist Party, Zoram Exodus Movement, Zoram Decentralisation Front, Zoram Reformation Front, and Mizoram People's Party came together to form the ZPM six years ago.
But in 2018, the coalition had to be content with only 8 seats on its political debut. But that wasn't a bad result considering the age of the political ideation. The very next year the coalition was recognised by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The same year, the largest ally Mizoram People's Conference quit the coalition.
The ZPM initially tried to address various issues which were in confrontation with the Mizos. Come 2023, the ZPM got down to the business with more firepower to eventually come out with flying colours. Post-election, the exit poll reports also projected the coalition as the winners which proved true on Monday when the results were out.
- Who is Lalduhoma?
The thinktank behind the formation of the ZPM was the former IPS officer and Congressman Lalduhoma. The 72-year-old was in charge of the security of India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and later got a ticket from the Congress to contest the 1984 general elections from Mizoram to make an entry to the political cauldron. Being close to Indira Gandhi, Lalduhoma was made the president of the Indian National Congress in 1984 in Mizoram. It is said that he was scheduled to meet Indira Gandhi on October 31 — exactly five months after he took charge of the Congress in Mizoram — but the meeting was never held as Mrs Gandhi was shot on October 31 itself.
However, Lalduhoma quit the grand old party in 1986 and was seen in violation of the Anti-Defection Law of 1985 after he was elected from the Mizoram constituency. Lalduhoma was the first MP to be disqualified under the law in 1988 and formed his own party Mizo National Union, only to be later amalgamated with Mizoram People's Conference as its working president.
- End of Congress & MNF rule
Mizoram has seen the Congress rule earlier and dealt with the MNF, an ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), in the earlier polls, was looking for a fresh guard in the state. Dubbed as the most disciplined state in the north-eastern part of the country, Mizoram went to polls for 40 Assembly seats with BJP pinning hopes for MNF's second term on the trot.
ZPM, MNF, and Congress contested for all 40 seats while BJP fielded candidates in only 13 seats. The Kejriwal-led AAP also contested here in four Assembly constituency seats.
Interestingly, when it seems that people of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh rejected the INDIA alliance and chose the saffron brigade to rule for the next five years, Mizoram walked a different path choosing ZPM — a coalition of six parties — dethroning the incumbent Chief Minister Zoramthanga-led MNF. Even Zoramthanga cut a sorry figure from the Aizawl East-1 constituency.
- ZPM debut
In the 2018 Assembly elections, MNF (26) thumped the then-toddler ZPM (8) to latch onto power under the leadership of Zoramthanga. In his term, Mizoram stuck its neck out and declared that it was open to welcome refugees from Myanmar. It was perhaps Zoramthanga's last-ditch attempt to win hearts and subsequently votes. "Being an Indian state, Mizoram was quick to announce its approval for the Myanmar refugees thinking that the decision would translate into votes, but that didn't happen for Zoramthanga," the political analyst said.
Also, the fact that worked in Delhi when Arvind Kejriwal was given the mandate thanks to his clean image and devoid of corruption, ZPM founder Lalduhoma, who is a Congress defector himself, had a clean sheet. "Lalduhoma's connect with the people worked wonders for the party as he banked on top professionals in fielding candidates like famous footballer Jeje Lalpekhlua and others," the analyst felt.
- Impact of 2023 Election Results
However, BJP having gained ground across the country in the last Assembly poll results announced on Sunday, failed to cash in in the north-eastern state. Had the mandate gone in favour of the MNF, Centre's ruling party BJP would have had a greater control over the north-east with Assam, Tripura, and Manipur already in their kitty. Meanwhile, unlike Arvid Kejriwal, Lalduhoma is no rookie in the political circles. This mandate in favour of ZPM will help the local issues to be addressed more than ever. If Lalduhoma is to be believed, the coalition will neither join the NDA nor the opposition INDIA alliance. The chief minister-elect had clearly said before the polls that they didn't want to be ruled by Delhi. However, in the course of time, it remains to be seen whether the ZPM joins hands with the party to stay afloat in the Indian political scenario or chooses to call the shots all by themselves.