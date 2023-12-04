EXPLAINED ZPM PULLS OFF STUNNER IN MIZORAM THANKS TO ANTI INCUMBENCY AND LOCAL ISSUES

Kolkata (West Bengal)/Aizwal (Mizoram): What the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) did in Delhi in 2015, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) pulled off a similar stunner in Mizoram after eight winters. The journey of the newbies in the Indian polity is somewhat similar.

It was an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Arvind Kejriwal, who came up trumps against the then poster man and seasoned campaigner Narendra Modi. Cut to the present in Mizoram, former IPS officer Lalduhoma, who founded ZPM in 2017, has become a vital cog in Mizoram's political landscape after six years.

With the BJP cantering in three states and the anti-incumbency factor going for a toss, Mizoram was a tad different. "It was anti-incumbency and the local issues that played a big part in ZPM thumping the Mizoram National Front (MNF) in the last election," a political analyst in Mizoram, who wished to remain anonymous, told ETV Bharat on Monday.

Who all are there in ZPM?

Zoe or Zorums are a larger group of people comprising Mizos and their allied group of cousins. The Zoram People's Movement is a coalition formed by six political outfits coming under one platform. Mizoram People's Conference, Zoram Nationalist Party, Zoram Exodus Movement, Zoram Decentralisation Front, Zoram Reformation Front, and Mizoram People's Party came together to form the ZPM six years ago.

But in 2018, the coalition had to be content with only 8 seats on its political debut. But that wasn't a bad result considering the age of the political ideation. The very next year the coalition was recognised by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The same year, the largest ally Mizoram People's Conference quit the coalition.

The ZPM initially tried to address various issues which were in confrontation with the Mizos. Come 2023, the ZPM got down to the business with more firepower to eventually come out with flying colours. Post-election, the exit poll reports also projected the coalition as the winners which proved true on Monday when the results were out.