Guwahati: Amid the violence in Manipur, which is continuing for the past 50 days, eminent citizens of Assam, who are worried about the situation in the neighbouring state, called for peace and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in the matter.

In a statement, they said, "The turbulent situation in Manipur has made us anxious and worried. Today for more than a month, there has been a fratricidal conflict going on in the state. More than a hundred people have already died due to violence. Hundreds of houses have been burnt. Thousands of people have fled their homes and have to hide in forests. Three hundred shelter camps have already been opened in the state. They need help."

"On the other hand, an all-out fear, panic, and uncertainty have engulfed the whole of Manipur. Manipur is now a stateless state. The people of the state are broken in despair and suffer from a deep sense of insecurity. This volatile situation in Manipur has left us sad. Right now we are expressing equality to the suffering and suffering of the people in the fort of Manipur. Violence will never solve the problems of the people of Manipur, rather it will only help selfish people by making the problem more complex and frightening," they said.

Also read: All party meet on Manipur: Experts see no immediate solution, say 'fault lines not just along ethnic boundaries'

"What can we do by staying in Assam in this hour of distress and the distress faced by the people of Manipur? We can only appeal to both the Meitei and Kuki communities to shun violence and restore an atmosphere of peace to the state. We should all realize that mutual hatred and violence do not help in solving problems. Rather, it will only make the lives of both communities more miserable. The violence must stop soon. The role of the state and central governments in this regard is very important," they added.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi going on a foreign trip and ignoring the terrible situation in Manipur, they said, "We are surprised that the Prime Minister of the country has remained silent so far in such a situation in Manipur. His intervention is imperative to restore peace and normalcy to the state at the earliest."

On behalf of the civil society, Axom Nagarik Samaj, eminent personalities like Nirupama Borgohain, Hiren Gohain, Nagen Saikia, Kulda Kumar Bhattacharya, Thomas Menoparampil, Harekrishna Deka, Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, Jahnu Barua, Lakshmi Goswami, Bimal Phukan, Shankarlal Goenka, Paramananda Mahanta, Arup Kumar Dutta, Haider Hussain, Tapodhir Bhattacharya, Apurba Sharma, Apurba Kumar Baruah, Arupa Patangia Kalita, Anuradha Dutta, Dulal Chandra Goswami, Girin Phukan, Nomal Bora, Nitya Bara have made this appeal to the central government on behalf of the civil society of Assam.