DRUGS WORTH RS 15 CRORE FROM MANIPUR SEIZED IN GUWAHATI 2 HELD

Guwahati: Drugs worth around Rs 15 crore was seized while being transported from Manipur in Bhetamukh Nayanpara in north Guwahati and two persons were arrested on Tuesday, police said.

The operation was led by DIG Partha Sarathi Mahanta and Additional Superintendent of Police, Kamrup, Kalyan Pathak this morning. Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the vehicle at Bhetamukh Nayanpara. The drugs were recovered after a thorough search.

Police said that after the vehicle was intercepted, the two peddlers tried to escape even after police warned them. Finally, police fired in air to stop them.

The arrested peddlers have been identified as Sonu Ali and Arjun Basfar. They have been held on charges of involvement in illegal trade, police said. It is being said that the two hail from Garigaon area of Guwahati and the consignment was being supplied from the neighboring state of Manipur. Police have also seized two vehicles used by the peddlers in connection with drug trafficking.

Police said that the case is under investigation. The accused are being interrogated to find out as to where the consignment was being taken for delivery, police said.