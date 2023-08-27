Dhubri (Assam): In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves through Assam's Dhubri district, a couple was brutally murdered in their sleep by unidentified miscreants. The harrowing event unfolded in the quiet Kurshakti area of Raniganj in Dhubri, late on Saturday night.

The victims have been identified as Shahjahal Hussain and his wife Narjina Begum. The ghastly incident was brought to light when the couple's daughter, residing in Guwahati, became increasingly concerned as her repeated calls to her parents went unanswered for an extended period. Fearing the worst, she contacted their neighbours urgently, urging them to look into the situation.

Upon receiving the distressed call from their neighbour's daughter, the local residents rushed to the scene, where they were met with a grim and horrifying sight. Breaking down the door to the couple's bedroom, they discovered Shahjahal and Narjina lifeless, lying in a pool of blood. The Dhubri Police immediately swung into action upon receiving information about the gruesome incident.

A team of officers promptly arrived at the crime scene to initiate investigations into the heinous crime. The authorities are leaving no stone unturned as they examine the case from multiple angles, diligently working to unearth any clues that might lead to the identification and apprehension of those responsible for this cold-blooded act.

Local residents have expressed their shock and concern over the incident, highlighting that a similar incident had occurred in the area earlier as well. In the prior case, another couple had met a similarly tragic fate while they were asleep. Despite the passage of time, no arrests have been made in connection with that case, leaving the community in a state of heightened unease.

