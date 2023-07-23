Aizawl (Mizoran): Mizoram government has assured peace and security to all the Meiteis living in the state amid reports of numerous Meitei people from southern Assam and Manipur leaving Mizoram in response to a public call by former insurgents from the state.

Mizoram government had to step in after a former militant association in Mizoram issued an advisory on Friday suggesting that all Meiteis should leave Mizoram for their "own safety". The association cited "anger among Mizo youth" over the incident involving the two women in the neighbouring state as the reason behind their advice.

The advisory issued by Peace Accord MNF Returnees' Association (PAMRA) read, "The situation in Mizoram has become tense, and it is no longer safe for Meitei people from Manipur to live in Mizoram...". Consequently, they appealed to all Meitei people in Mizoram to return to their home state as a safety measure.

Following it, the Mizoram government stepped forward to reassure the safety and security of the Meitei residents in the region. H Lalengmawia, the State Home Commissioner and Secretary held a meeting on Saturday with Meitei community leaders, providing them with assurances of their well-being, as stated in an official announcement.

Lalengmawia also held a meeting with PAMRA representatives who according to an official statement released by the Mizoram government said "the press release issued by them was an advisory requesting Meiteis living in Mizoram to exercise caution in the light of public sentiments regarding the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur and was not a diktat or a quit notice to Meiteis.

Following this meeting, the Home Commissioner met with representatives of All Mizoram Manipuri Association and assured them of their safety and security. He asked them not to be "misguided by rumours and also persuaded them to inform their fellow Meiteis both Government employees and students not to leave the state due to the unfortunate misinterpretation of the (PAMRA) Press Statement," the government statement read.

The Mizos of Mizoram share a deep ethnic bond with the Kuki-Zomis of Manipur and have been providing refuge and support to over 12,000 Kuki-Zomi people who fled from Manipur since violence erupted on May 3.

The Mizoram government, in its statement, said it has been closely following the developments in Manipur in the wake of the ethnic conflict. "Till 21.7.2023, 12,584 Chin-Kuki-Zo from Manipur have fled to Mizoram seeking safety and refuge. The Home Department also held a number of meetings with representatives of All Mizoram Manipuri Association assuring them of their safety and security in Mizoram. Further, till date no incident of violence or untoward incident has been reported," the statement added.

Also read: Interview | Manipur MP in whose constituency women were paraded naked says more shocking videos may appear when internet ban is lifted