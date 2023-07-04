DIBRUGARH BOUND INDIGO FLIGHT CARRYING POLITICIANS MAKE EMERGENCY LANDING IN GUWAHATI

Guwahati: A Dibrugarh-bound IndiGo flight, carrying several political leaders from Assam, had to make an emergency landing at Guwahati airport in Assam on Tuesday after detection of a technical glitch, sources said.

The IndiGo 6E-2652 aircraft initially took off from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati and was enroute to Dibrugarh. But, the flight soon detected a technical problem following which, it could not proceed further in its journey. According to sources, the aircraft's second engine reportedly started malfunctioning and it was not possible to go continue further. The flight had to return and made emergency landing at Guwahati.

Among the politicians on board the flight included Assam Cabinet Minister Bimal Bora and Public Health Engineering Minister Ranjit Kumar Das. Also, Dhakuakhana MLA Naba Kumar Doley, Congress leader Ramen Borthakur, and BJP leader Subhash Dutta were travelling in the flight, sources said. "The plane encountered a technical glitch soon after it took off and had to return to Guwahati airport," said a source.

The passengers were trapped in the airline for a long time before it landed in Guwahati airport. The airline, however, is yet to issue any official statement in this regard. Further details about the technical glitch is awaited, sources said.

The same aircraft had witnessed a similar technical problem a month ago following which, it had to make an emergency landing. The Dibrugarh-bound flight was in air for 20 minutes before the emergency landing at that time. Union minister Rameswar Teli along with two BJP MLAs were on the flight.