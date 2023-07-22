Manipur: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal Saturday said that the Manipur government has declined permission to her to visit the violence-hit state.

Maliwal was planning to visit Manipur on Sunday and be there till July 30. According to her, she had even booked the tickets after having informed the authorities about her visit.

"After telling me I can come to Manipur, Government has taken a U Turn and suddenly denied permission to me. This is shocking and absurd. Why can’t I meet survivors of sexual violence? I have already booked my tickets after discussing with them. Why try and stop me???" Maliwal tweeted.

She also shared a screenshot of the purported email from Rehanuddin Choudhary, Joint Secretary (Home), Government of Manipur informing her of the state government denying permission to her. "...in view of the current law and order situation in the State, the proposed visit of Hon'ble Chairperson, Delhi Commission of Women to Manipur from 23.07.2023 to 30.07.2023 may be postponed," the screenshot reads.

Earlier, Maliwal had tweeted that she was reaching Manipur Sunday morning. Previously, Maliwal in a letter had expressed concern over the shocking video from the northeastern state in which women were paraded naked and assaulted by a mob. On Friday, the DCW Chairperson said that National Commission for Women (NCW) was aware of the Manipur incident long ago but did not take action.

Raising questions on NCW, the DCW chief said, "NCW was aware of this incident long ago, so why did NCW not take steps, why did the NCW team not reach there, the Chief Minister himself is saying that there have been 100 FIRs. This is very condemnable, I will go to Manipur myself."

In this regard, she had also written a letter to DGP Manipur and said that she shall be reaching Imphal by July 23 and requested support from DGP’s office. “I am deeply distressed after watching the recent viral video which revealed how two women were paraded naked, groped, molested and gang raped by a mob of men. I have been informed that the horrific crime occurred in the state over 2.5 months back but not even a single arrest was made by the Manipur Police until the video went viral on social media", read the letter.

Meanwhile, four accused, who were arrested on Thursday in connection with the viral video of women being paraded naked in Manipur were remanded to 11-day police custody on Friday. Manipur Police have so far arrested six persons in connection with the parading of two women in Kangpokpi district of the state. The incident allegedly took place on May 4, a day after ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur.

