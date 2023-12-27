CONSTITUTIONAL SAFEGUARDS TO BE COVERED SAYS ULFA DAYS AHEAD OF TRIPARTITE PEACE AGREEMENT

New Delhi: The much anticipated tripartite peace agreement between Government of India, Assam government and pro-talk faction of United Liberation Front of Assam (Ulfa) will, among other issues, cover the constitutional and political safeguards for the indigenous people of Assam.

The peace agreement which is scheduled to be signed at North Block at 5 pm on Friday, according to the sources, has mostly incorporated a 12-point charter of demands put forward by the outlawed outfit when it began the peace talks in 2011. “The peace agreement has mentioned about the constitutional safeguard for the indigenous people of Assam,” Ulfa’s general secretary Anup Chetia told ETV Bharat on Wednesday without elaborating further.

Chetia and the outfit’s 'foreign secretary' Sashadhar Choudhary had a final round of review meeting with Centre’s interlocutor and former special director (intelligence bureau) AK Misha and several other IB and home ministry officials in the national capital. The agreement which will be signed in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also mentioned the outfit’s demand to withdraw all police cases against the leaders of the organisation.

As many as 16 members from the outfit including eight central committee members and eight working committee members will be present in the signing ceremony. “December 29 has been fixed as the date for the signing of the peace agreement. Eight central committee members, eight working committee members and representatives of other communities will be present in the programme,” said Chetia.