Guwahati: Even before embarking, the upcoming Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of the Congress has found itself in trouble with the party units in Manipur and Assam accusing the ruling BJP of trying to foil the yatra. On Wednesday, the Congress unit of Manipur raised allegations that the Manipur Government has denied permission to the yatra which will be taken out by grand old party’s scion Rahul Gandhi from Imphal, citing security issues.

On Thursday, the Assam Congress leadership, in a similar tone, criticized the ruling saffron party by alleging that the BJP ruled government is trying to dismantle the march by putting obstacles. Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia said that if the BJP government does not give permission for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, “a meeting will be held in the fields with the permission of the people of Assam”.

Addressing a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati on Thursday, Debabrata Saikia said that “even if the BJP tries to stop the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the yatra will be carried out with the people’s support”. He told the media person that applications have been made to government offices seeking permission for the yatra, but no permission has been given yet. Saikia said the Congress will undertake this yatra peacefully without disturbing law and order. He said the yatra will be done to “protect the Constitution and create awareness”.

Hitting out at the BJP, Saikia said that the BJP “wants to draft a new constitution by violating the present Constitution”. “The constitution of the country was prepared to fulfill the aspirations of all the people of the country. But the BJP wants to change the constitution of the country. The condition of the country today is not good. The BJP has only created beneficiaries. People's rights have been taken away. The common man is being tortured. The political atmosphere has been destroyed. The rich are getting rich. We want a change. This journey will be done for this change," he added.