CONGRESS TO SEEK SUPPORT OF OPPOSITION PARTIES AGAINST DELIMITATION PROCESS IN ASSAM

New Delhi: Accusing the Election Commission of working on the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress on Saturday decided to raise their voice against the delimitation process of Assam in the ensuing session of Parliament. The Congress has also decided to raise the issue of the “unconstitutional delimitation process” in the Bengaluru meeting of the opposition parties.

“We have already conveyed the matter to our party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and others. They have agreed to seek support from other opposition parties to raise the issue in the House. Our party will also raise the matter in the Bengaluru meeting of the opposition parties,” said Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Bora in New Delhi on Saturday.

Leaders, MPs and MLAs of 11 opposition parties in Assam have been campaigning in New Delhi to meet the officials of the Election Commission to register a formal protest against the delimitation process. “We have been campaigning in Delhi since July 6 seeking appointment of the Election Commission. But, we did not get time from them,” this is totally undemocratic. In fact, all Constitutional chairs under the present Central government stopped entertaining the opposition parties,” Bora added.

On Friday, leaders of 11 opposition parties from Assam staged a protest demonstration in front of the Election Commission office after their appeal for a meeting with the Election Commission officials was denied. “The Election Commission is working on the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Instead of working in an impartial manner, the present Commission is working to fulfil the political aspirations of the BJP,” said Bora. The Election Commission has recently published the draft proposal for the delimitation process in Assam that generates widespread controversy. The Election Commission team will be visiting Assam on July 21 to get the final opinion of the stakeholders before finalising the delimitation process.

Along with Congress, parties like Assam Jatiya Parishad, CPM, Raijor Dol, CPI, Jatiya Dal Assam, NCP, RJD, Janata Dal (U), Trinamool Congress and CPI (ML) have been opposing the delimitation process in the State. “When the delimitation process in J&K was conducted on the basis of the 2011 census, why is there a different rule for Assam? The exercise of the Election Commission proves that it is working hand in glove with the BJP,” said Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi.

Gogoi said that the delimitation process was conducted by the Election Commission in a “hush-hush manner” keeping the coming general elections and 2026 Assembly elections in mind. The opposition parties vowed to continue their fight against the BJP-led State government in Assam. When asked whether their unity will continue till the ensuing general elections next year, Bhupen Bora said, “Let the time come. We will take our final decision accordingly.”