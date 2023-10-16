CONGRESS RELEASES LIST OF 39 CANDIDATES FOR MIZORAM ASSEMBLY POLLS

Aizawl (Mizoram) : The Congress on Monday released a list of 39 candidates for the Mizoram Assembly polls with the party's state unit chief Lalsawta being fielded from Aizawl West-III.

The names of the contesting candidates were announced on a day former Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived in Aizawl on a two-day visit to campaign for party candidates for the November 7 assembly elections in the northeastern state. While Mizoram Congress Committee chief Lalsawta was fielded from Aizawl West-III (ST), Lalnunmawia Chuaungo has been nominated from Aizawl North-I (ST).

Lalrindika Ralte will contest from Hachhek (ST), Lalhmingthanga Sailo from Dampa (ST) and Lalrinmawia from Aizawl North-II. The elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held in a single phase on November 7 and counting of votes along with results declaration will take place on December 3 this year.