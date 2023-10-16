Congress releases list of 39 candidates for Mizoram Assembly polls
Published: 34 minutes ago
Congress releases list of 39 candidates for Mizoram Assembly polls
Published: 34 minutes ago
Aizawl (Mizoram) : The Congress on Monday released a list of 39 candidates for the Mizoram Assembly polls with the party's state unit chief Lalsawta being fielded from Aizawl West-III.
The names of the contesting candidates were announced on a day former Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived in Aizawl on a two-day visit to campaign for party candidates for the November 7 assembly elections in the northeastern state. While Mizoram Congress Committee chief Lalsawta was fielded from Aizawl West-III (ST), Lalnunmawia Chuaungo has been nominated from Aizawl North-I (ST).
Lalrindika Ralte will contest from Hachhek (ST), Lalhmingthanga Sailo from Dampa (ST) and Lalrinmawia from Aizawl North-II. The elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held in a single phase on November 7 and counting of votes along with results declaration will take place on December 3 this year.
Mizoram is going to the polls in November along with four other States - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh. The political pundits are describing these elections to the five States as a semi-final match for the 2024 parliamentary elections in the country. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is seeking reelection amidst a strong bid for power by the newly formed INDIA (Indian Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc consisting of the Congress, Janata Dal (United), DMK, Rashtriya Janata Dal among other parties. (with agency inputs)