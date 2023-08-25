CONGRESS LEADER JIGNESH MEVANI APPEARS BEFORE BARPETA COURT IN ASSAM IN CONNECTION WITH COP ASSAULT CASE

Barpeta: Congress leader and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Friday appeared before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Barpeta in Assam in connection with a case related to alleged assault on a woman police official, sources said. Before appearing in the court in the case, Mevani while talking to reporters said that he had full faith in the judiciary hoping he will get justice from the court.

The Congress leader alleged that a false case had been registered against him by the Himanta Biswa Sarma led BJP government in Assam. “The case is not only fabricated but it was completely planned,” Mevani said while targeting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Mevani said that he respected the court and will attend the hearing whenever the court calls him.

The case dates back to April last year when the Congress leader was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman Assam police officer while while being escorted from Guwahati airport to Kokrajhar. Following the incident, the Congress leader was arrested by the Barpeta police. He was also booked in FIR no. under section 81/2022 under sections 294/323/353/354 of the Indian Penal Code at Barpeta Road police station on April 21 last year.

Earlier on July 17, the Congress MLA had appeared before the court of chief judicial magistrate of Barpeta in the case. It can be recalled that Mevani, who was an Independent MLA at the time, was arrested by the Assam Police in the alleged assault case shortly after he got bail in connection with his tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat.