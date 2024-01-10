CONG NOT EVEN ELIGIBLE AS OPPOSITION PARTY NADDA

Guwahati(Assam): BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday criticised the Congress, saying they are "not eligible" of becoming the country's opposition party due to their response to the recent Maldives controversy. Addressing party workers during the executive meeting of Assam BJP, he criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's reaction to the recent statements by three Maldivian ministers.

Nadda said, "They (Congress) were not capable of running a government. Now, they are not even eligible to be an opposition party." On the recent spat on social media with Maldives, Kharge had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of taking everything personally.

Nadda also criticised opposition alliance INDIA, claiming that it was formed to protect the black money and the families of the leaders of the respective parties. "All the leaders involved have CBI cases against them. It's an alliance formed for personal gains. It has no relation to India. Should we give them a chance to proceed? We need Modi's honesty, stability and progress," he emphasised.

Regarding the Congress' proposed Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the BJP chief suggested that the march should instead be called Bharat Todo Anyay Yatra."They have committed all sorts of injustices and have done everything to break India, but now they are organising a march for justice! White is white and black is black, and nobody can change that," he added. The yatra, to be led by MP Rahul Gandhi, will commence from Imphal on January 14 and culminate in Mumbai on March 20. The Assam leg of the march is scheduled from January 18 to 25.

Nadda said, "When slogans were raised at JNU, where was Congress then? Next day, Rahul Gandhi went to JNU and stood by the students, and said there would be no FIR. Are they not trying to break India?" Questioning the Congress' morality to bring out a justice march, he said Rahul Gandhi even insulted everyone from the OBC community by saying "all Modis are thieves".

"Rajiv Gandhi did not even implement the Mandal Commission. It is Modi who gave constitutional status to the OBC community. Jawaharlal Nehru and Congress even insulted BR Ambedkar and tried to stop his path to Parliament," he claimed. Nadda also mentioned the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and Shah Bano case to attack the Congress, and said the opposition party has toppled elected state governments 90 times since Independence under Article 356.

"Can anyone tell us what is the agreement between the Indian National Congress and Communist Party of China? Are you not trying to break and weaken India? After all these, now you are bringing Nyay Yatra!" he added. Nadda further said the "culture of politics" in the country has been changed by the BJP, while Modi has transformed the "dynamics of politics".

"The Congress CMs never remind people of their promises. They come to power, enjoy their term and again come to power by fooling people. Have you ever heard of Late Tarun Gogoi speaking about his promises made to the people?" he asked. Modi has introduced 'report card politics' in India where the ruling BJP is accountable to the people and takes along every stakeholder, Nadda said.

"The Modi government is committed to GYAN -- gareeb (poor), youth, annadata (farmer) and naari shakti (women power). The Modi government has uplift 13.5 crore people from the poverty line," he claimed. The BJP national president also highlighted various achievements of the ruling NDA government at the Centre and urged the party workers to bring the party to power for the third consecutive term.