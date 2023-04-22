COLLEGIUM ISSUE IS ALL ABOUT MINDGAME WONT COMMENT LAW MINISTER RIJIJU

Itanagar Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday described the collegium issue as a mindgame saying he will not talk about it He made the remarks here when asked about the various recommendations of the Supreme Court Collegium pending before the government including those related to the appointment of high court chief justices The Collegium issue is all about mindgame I am not going to talk about it he said Rijiju was speaking on the sidelines of an event to dedicate 254 mobile towers for 4G services to Arunachal Pradesh He said the lack of infrastructure facilities in border areas which have tough terrain was a major issue for the locals Kiren Rijiju and Tapir Gao represent Arunachal Pradesh in Lok SabhaRijiju has been quite vocal against the Collegium system and once even called it alien to our Constitution Earlier also the Law Minister had raised concerns over the collegiate system of appointment and transfer of judges in the country saying the government can do very little to solve concerns arising out of the pendency of cases in the countryReplying to a question in the Lok Sabha earlier the Union minister said In 2015 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had passed the NJAC National Judicial Appointments Commission It was also approved by twothirds of the states However the government has very limited options in resolving the crisis It can t suggest names outside of the ones recommended by the collegium he saidHe added that the government has written several times on making the collegium system inclusive of the country s diversity We have written several times that the collegium should be made inclusive of the diversity of the country having people of all castes and religions with a special focus on women If we look at the Constitution the power of appointing judges was vested in the government after with consultation with judges However it changed after 1993 The Union Law minister further said the problem of vacancies will keep cropping up unless a new system is brought in place I don t like saying this but we don t have the system of the Parliament or the people We are taking several steps to reduce the pendency of cases But unless a new system is brought in place for the appointment of judges the problem of vacancies and pendency will keep cropping up he said With Agency inputs