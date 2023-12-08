Tezpur: National General Secretary of the Indo-Tibetan Coordination Forum Kaunteya Jaiswal on Friday said China has occupied 38,000 square kilometres of land in India since the 1962 war. However, to restore this land, Parliament of the country passed a resolution that India would restore the lost land, but no attempt was made to restore it even after 61 years of this war, Jaiswal said.

Speaking at a press conference at Tezpur Sonitpur Journalists Union ahead of the two-day Samanya Manch session to be held at Bhupen Hazarika Kala Bhumi in Tezpur on December 9-10 for the first time in Northeast, he said a report has already been submitted to the President. Copies have been sent to almost all the MPs so that the previous proposal can be re-introduced in Parliament.

The coordination forum also said that China has occupied large areas of Tibet where the idol of Lord Shiva is located at Kailash Manas Sarovar, he said. The Indo-Tibetan Coordination Forum has been fighting for the liberation of Tibet from Chinese occupation for many years as China has occupied the whole of Tibet.

The Indo-Tibetan Coordination Forum will adopt several resolutions at the session with a message of solidarity from various states of India for the liberation of Tibetans. Tibet was occupied by China, which is also a threat to India because China has repeatedly threatened Tibetans in Ladakh, along with Arunachal Pradesh, he alleged.