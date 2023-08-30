CHINA MAP ROW ARUNACHAL CONGRESS MLA NINONG ERING WRITES TO PM MODI EXPRESSES CONCERN OVER CHINESE CARTOGRAPHIC AGGRESSION

Tezpur: Amid an uproar over China's release of “standard map” claiming parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin as its own, Congress MLA from Arunachal and former Union minister Ninong Ering has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his anguish over the the Chinese “cartographic aggression”.

The map was released by China’s Ministry of Natural Resources during the Surveying and Mapping Publicity Day and the National Mapping Awareness Publicity Week on Monday in Deqing county of Zhejiang province. In the letter to PM Modi, Ering expressed “deep anguish and concern regarding the Chinese cartographic aggression by PRC by releasing a so called "2023 edition of China's standard map" claiming Indian territories of Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin”.

The former minister said that the map was released by PRC's Ministry of Natural Resources “while Chinese state-run propaganda piece Global Times, went on to state, "This map is compiled based on the drawing method of national boundaries of China and various countries in the world." “This unforeseen, unfortunate yet deliberate incident on the part of PRC has invoked deep resentment among the people of Arunachal Pradesh,” Ering wrote in the letter.

He said that the PRC has earlier too tried to assert its claim over Arunachal Pradesh by renaming 11 locations in in April 2023, 15 locations in 2021, and 6 places in 2017. “This recent release of the "PRC Standard Map" is hence a culmination of PRC's nefarious plans and a matter especially significant since Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India, and has scarred memories of 1962 Sino-Indian war,” he said.

Ering said that India is engaged in a combat with an aggressive PRC along the Indo-Tibetan border in the Himalayas, and 20 of Indian Army personnel gave their lives while defending India's frontiers against the PLA in Galwan valley in 2020. “Prior to this, you have emphasised that no one can seize an inch of India's land.

Referring to the India-PRC standoff in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh in December 2022, the Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji earlier stated that the government is committed to ensuring that not a single inch of India's soil is compromised,” he said.