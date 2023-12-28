New Delhi: Stage is all set for signing of a historic Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) between Government of India, Government of Assam and representatives of United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA-pro talk) in New Delhi on Friday aiming to pave the way to end decades old insurgency in the Northeast.

Making an official announcement, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that Home Minister Amit Shah will be present during the signing of the peace agreement. “A Memorandum of Settlement will be signed between the Government of India, Government of Assam and representatives of United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) in the presence of Union Home Minister & Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah,” the Home Ministry said.

The signing of the peace agreement will be held at North Block at 5 PM. A 16 members delegation of the outfit led by its chairman Aurobindo Rajkhowa as well as representatives from several other communities will be present during the signing of the memorandum of settlement.

“The peace agreement will take care of a host of long-standing political, economic, and social issues concerning Assam. It will also provide cultural safeguards and land rights to the indigenous people,” a government official told ETV Bharat.

All 16-members of the outfit already reached the national capital and held a final review meeting over the peace agreement with IB director Tapan Deka, government interlocutor and former special director (IB) AK Mishra and several other home ministry officials on Thursday. Two top leaders of the pro-talk faction including Anup Chetia and Sashdhar Choudhary have been in New Delhi since last week and gave the final touches to the peace agreement along with government interlocutors.

Significantly, the hardline faction of the ULFA, led by its elusive commander in chief Paresh Baruah, will not be part of the agreement as he has been consistently rejecting the olive branch offered by the government. The ULFA was formed in 1979 with the demand for a “sovereign Assam”. And since then, it has been involved in subversive activities which compelled the central government to declare it as a banned organization in 1990.