Agartala Tripura The Border Security Force BSF Tripura on Thursday apprehended one Indian national and seized 3195 bottles of Eskuf syrup worth Rs 559125 intended for smuggling into Bangladesh the BSF said in an official statement In a recent operation conducted on June 8 2023 in collaboration with the local police a suspected vehicle was intercepted by the BSF Tripura said the statement The vehicle was found to be carrying 3195 bottles of Eskuf syrup valued at Rs 559125 intended for smuggling into Bangladesh Consequently one Indian national was apprehended it added The statement also said that the BSF troops along with Airport Police Station swiftly launched further operations based on the information provided by the arrested individual BSF party assisted by Police tracked one truck parked at Agartala airport road near the Usha Bazar area it said During the search of the vehicle a huge quantity of Eskuf syrup 84800 bottles worth Rs 14840000 packed in several cartons was found concealed under sacks filled with corn it added BSF handed over the seized EskufPhensedyl to Police Station Airport it further added In addition BSF troop also seized 8960 bottles of Eskuf syrup worth Rs 1568000 from a truck concealed near Village Mohanpur BSF handed over the seized items to Police Station Sidhai the statement said In a single day 96955 bottles of Eskuf Phensedyl worth Rs 16967125 were recovered and seized by BSF troops it said The official statement added that the Border Security Force BSF Tripura remains committed to combating the persistent issue of border smuggling on the IndoBangladesh international border Through its ongoing efforts and regular execution of Special Operations the BSF Tripura effectively neutralizes the nefarious designs of syndicates engaged in border smuggling it said The vigilant BSF troops deployed across various regions of the Tripura frontier continue to undertake proactive operations against transborder smugglers leading to the seizure of various contraband items it said ANI