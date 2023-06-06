Kakching: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed while two Assam Rifles personnel sustained gunshot wounds in a firing between the security forces and a group of insurgents in Manipur's Kakching district on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, sources said.

The encounter between the two sides unfolded in a school in Serou area of Sugnu here, sources said. It is learnt that the firing between the security forces and a group of insurgents continued late into the night on Monday and was on till the wee hours of 5-6 June.

According to a BSF official, suspected Kuki miscreants targeted BSF troops deployed at the Serou Practical High School with indiscriminate and heavy firing around 4.15 am. Constable Ranjit Yadav who sustained a gun shot wound was moved to Kakching's Jivan Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The injured Assam Rifles personnel have been airlifted to Mantripukhri, Army said adding a search operation is in progress in the area to nab the attackers.

"Extensive area domination operations by Assam Rifles, BSF & Police undertaken in areas of Sugnu/Serou in Manipur. Intermittent firing between Security Forces & group of insurgents took place throughout night of 05/06 June. Security Forces effectively retaliated to the fire. One BSF Jawan sustained fatal injuries while two Assam Rifles personnel sustained Gun Shot Wounds (GSW) in general area Serou. Injured Assam Rifles personnel Air evacuated to Mantripukhri. Search operations in progress," the Corps said in a short statement shared in twitter.

Also read: Kuki militant camp burnt, after attacks on abandoned houses and gunfight

Significantly, there has been an upscale in the violence in Manipur in the past few days. On Saturday, suspected militants set ablaze a cluster of houses including residence of Congress MLA K Ranjit Singh at Serou Bazar near Sugnu in Kakchang district. Later at night, a group of insurgents tried to besiege a security forces camp in the area where intermittent exchange of fire continued throughout the night.

On Monday, police said that villagers set ablaze an abandoned camp at Sugnu, where militants from the United Kuki Liberation Front(UKLF) were staying after signing a peace accord with the government. On Sunday, a group of insurgents fled their camp after a gunfight with joint forces of state police including the India Reserve Battalion, and Border Security Force along with village volunteers.