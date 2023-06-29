BJP SHOWING ITS TRUE COLOURS CONGRESS AFTER RAHUL GANDHI STOPPED IN MANIPUR

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led government and the BJP after former party chief Rahul Gandhi was stopped by police in Manipur, saying that the saffron party was showing its true colours. The grand old party also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on the violence in the northeastern state.

Addressing reporters at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in the national capital, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, "Two months have passed and Manipur is strife with violence. It is strife with the death of 130 people, and people have been rendered homeless. They have been forced to live in relief camps."

"And that is precisely where Rahul Gandhi was going. He is going to Manipur to ensure that the people of Manipur do not feel alienated. He is going to spread the message of love, healing, peace and harmony. What is the problem that the BJP has? Is it not true that the Prime Minister full of hatred is scared of love, peace and healing," Shrinate asked.

Rahul Gandhi's convoy was stopped by the Manipur police on Thursday in Bishnupur, approximately 20 kilometers from Imphal. The convoy, en route to Churachandpur to assess the situation in the violence-stricken region and visit relief camps, was stopped due to concerns of potential violence along the route. Authorities reported incidents of burnt tires and stones thrown at the convoy near Utlou village in the Bishnupur district, prompting the police to take precautionary measures.

"Why has the Prime Minister not spoken a word on Manipur? He has not appealed once for peace. (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah went there, did some tourism, came back and violence erupted more so after that. What are they (BJP) scared about? Rahul Gandhi did a 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' where he walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and he is absolutely committed to keeping this country united," added Shrinate.

Rahul Gandhi's visit aims to address the grievances of the affected people and assess the situation on the ground in the violence-hit state.

"Why is he (Rahul Gandhi) being stopped? The administration gave him permission to go by road and suddenly they stopped him 20 kilometers and said you will have to fly. Why are hurdles being created during his visit? What the BJP is doing is showing its true colours once again," the Congress spokesperson said.

"Every time and each time Rahul ji has wanted to go and stand by the people of this country, whether it was Hathras, Lakhimpur, wherever he's wanted to go, the BJP has created hurdles," claimed Shrinate.

The ongoing ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities have resulted in the loss of over 100 lives in Manipur. The initial outbreak of violence transpired on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organized in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

