BHARAT JODO NYAY YATRA ASSAM CONGRESS LEADERS IN LIMBO

Guwahati: State Congress leaders are miffed with the Himanta Biswa Sarma-government for not granting permission to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that kicks off from Manipur on January 14. However, with the state DGP assuring them of 'justice', they can heave a sigh of relief though final decision is awaited.

The march was slated to pass through Assam on January 18. Sarma made the announcement at a press meet on Friday. Peeved Congress leaders tried to meet the Chief secretary and DGP on Friday but to no avail.

APCC President Bhupen Bora and LOP Devbrata Shaikia went to the Dispur Secretariat to meet the Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Barthakur seeking permission for the rally in Guwahati. But they couldn't meet him as both Borthakur and Additional Chief Secretary Ravi Kota refsued to grant them an audience.

Congress leaders later met Home Secretary Deba Kumar Mishra and later went to Ulubari Police head office for an appointment with the DGP GP Singh.

Bora later shared that the Congress party had created the road map for Rahul's rally on Thursday evening and submitted it to the DGP. He also added that after talks with the top cop of the state, they are a bit relieved.