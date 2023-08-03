BETTER LATE THAN NEVER AT 78 A MAN FROM MIZORAM ENROLLS IN CLASS IX WALKS 3 KM TO ATTEND SCHOOL

Imphal: When elderly people of his age take a rest and play with their grandchildren, a man from Mizoram surprised everybody with his zeal. It seems he has taken a cue from the adage 'Better late than never'. Meet the 78-year-old man from Mizoram, he is an inspiration to all. Lalringthara was born in 1945 at Hruikan village in the Champai district of Mizoram. As his father died when he was young, the entire burden of the family fell on his mother. Being an only child, he could not see the difficulties at home. Therefore, he started lending a helping hand to his mother.

Hence, he had to stop his studies in the middle. As he learned to read and write in his mother tongue, he was working as a security guard. However, he decided to go to school because of his interest in learning English. Along with all the children, he wears a bag with a uniform and walks 3 kilometres to school every day. He is currently studying 9th standard in the government school.

Speaking to the media, Lalringthara said that the main goal is to write applications in English and understand English news on TV. The principal of that school said. Lalringthara was a great inspiration to other students and teachers. He said that even at this age he is eager to learn and is truly a role model for all. The elderly man proved that age is no barrier to fulfilling dreams. Truly, he needs a salute as he has become an inspiration, who wanted to pursue academics at a late age.