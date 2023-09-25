BENJAMIN YEPTHOMI NEW PRESIDENT OF BJP NAGALAND UNIT

Kohima: Benjamin Yepthomi was on Monday appointed the new president of the BJP Nagaland unit with immediate effect, a party official said. Yepthomi, 45, replaces Temjen Imna Along as the new BJP Nagaland unit president.

"BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Benjamin Yapthomi, as state president of Nagaland, BJP," stated an appointment order issued by BJP National general secretary and headquarters in charge, Arjun Singh on Monday. Yepthomi has held various posts in the party organization. After serving the party as the state BJYM president for two consecutive terms he was made the vice president of BJP Nagaland in November 2021.

Taking to X, Yepthomi expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh for giving him the responsibility to serve as the state BJP president. "It is an honour and a privilege to continue serving the world's largest political party and the people," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Nagaland Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton and outgoing BJP state president and minister Temjen Imna Along congratulated Yepthomi for being the new BJP president of the state. Extending hearty congratulations, Rio on his X handle wished him a successful tenure. Rio also extended good wishes for further success to the outgoing president Along.

Deputy CM and BJP Legislature Party leader, Y Patton said that Yepthomi has served the party holding various positions and is a hardworking karyakarta. Patton expressed hope that with his vast knowledge of party affairs, his organizational skills and experience, Yepthomi would lead the party to greater heights.