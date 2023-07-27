Assam (Dispur): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has courted controversy with his remarks on inter-religious marriages. On Thursday, hitting out at APCC president Bhupen Bora for drawing a parallel between Mahabharta's Dhritarashtra and Gandhari and Lord Krishna's marriage with Rukmini to "Love Jihad", the chief minister said, "Dragging Krishna-Rukmini into the discussion of love jihad is a very serious and anti-Sanatan act. It is an anti-Hindu act also. If the Congress continues to oppose Hinduism in this manner then it will find its last address at the madrassa or mosque."

Explaining "Love Jihad", the Chief Minister said, "It happens when a young woman is forced to marry and forcibly change her religion. Lord Krishna did not change Rukmini's religion." Talking about inter-religious marriages, Sarma, suggested, "Hindu boys should marry Hindu girls, and Muslim boys should marry Muslim girls. This will help maintain peace in society. If there is a love marriage taking place when a couple belongs to two different religions then it should be conducted under the Special Marriage Act as per the Constitution of India."

Emphasizing further, he said, "There are many beautiful and educated Muslim girls who should be married to Muslim boys. Likewise, educated Hindu girls should be married to Hindu boys." Cautioning against crossing the boundaries, the CM said, "Do not cross the boundary line (Lakshman Rekha)." The Chief Minister's remarks have kicked up a political storm when delicate issues of love jihad and inter-religious marriages were causing communal tensions and societal rift.

