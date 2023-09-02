Assamese Scientist connection in ISRO's solar mission

Jorhat (Assam): In a historic milestone for India's space exploration endeavours, the nation rejoices after the successful launch of the ISRO's Aditya-L1 satellite, part of an ambitious mission to study the Sun. Among the remarkable team of scientists contributing to this mission is Dr. Aishwarya Sharma, hailing from Assam's Jorhat district.

Jorhat, the hometown of Dr. Aishwarya Sharma, was filled with festive spirit following the triumphant launch of Aditya-L1 on Saturday. Dr. Sharma had the privilege of sharing this rare moment with students and teachers at Bahona College in Jorhat, where she serves as a professor of Physics.

Dr. Sharma's involvement in the Aditya-L1 mission is a testament to her dedication and expertise. As an assistant professor in the Department of Physics at Bahona College, Jorhat, she was appointed as a joint investigative scientist entrusted with leading a critical segment of Aditya's mission: the study of complex processes occurring on the Sun.

Sharma's specific focus was on the analysis of waves and vibrations within the Sun's photosphere and lithosphere using data captured by the Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) aboard Aditya-L1. Dr Sharma collaborated closely with Professor Durgesh Tripathi, the principal investigating scientist at SUIT and a senior scientist at the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) research institute in Pune, Maharashtra.

For Dr. Sharma, this journey began in 2015 when she commenced her work on SUIT. Her contributions to this important mission are poised to advance our understanding of the Sun's intricate mechanisms and dynamics, marking a significant achievement for Indian science and space exploration.