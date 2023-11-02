Kishan, son of Mahendra Bagaria, a businessman and Nameeta, is a resident of thana chariali of Dibrugarh. His achievement has made him a millionaire overnight as the price at which Texts.com was bought is around 416 crores in terms of rupee. Not only has Automattic bought the app but has also asked Kishan to take charge of the operations of Texts.com. The Texts.com has been made available on the same platform as popular social media apps namely Instagram, Twitter, Messenger, WhatsApp and others.