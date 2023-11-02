Assam youth's messaging app Texts.com bought by WordPress owner Automattic for Rs 416 crore
Assam youth's messaging app Texts.com bought by WordPress owner Automattic for Rs 416 crore
Dibrugarh: A youth from Assam's Dibrugarh had never imagined that his dream creation would bring him both fame and money along with a global recognition. Twenty-six-year-old Kishan Bagaria has developed a single platform messaging app named Texts.com, which has been bought for a whooping $ 50 million by none other than US tech giant Automattic. The company is owned by Matt Mulleng, who is also the owners of WordPress.com and Tumblr.
Kishan, son of Mahendra Bagaria, a businessman and Nameeta, is a resident of thana chariali of Dibrugarh. His achievement has made him a millionaire overnight as the price at which Texts.com was bought is around 416 crores in terms of rupee. Not only has Automattic bought the app but has also asked Kishan to take charge of the operations of Texts.com. The Texts.com has been made available on the same platform as popular social media apps namely Instagram, Twitter, Messenger, WhatsApp and others.
After arriving in Mohanbari airport in Dibrugarh on Wednesday from the United States, where he stayed for nine months, Kishan was accorded a warm welcome by his family and friends. Kishan said his success is a result of his hardwork and consistent pursuit along with the blessings of God and his parents.
Kishan's father said his son has always performed well since his childhood and has now made his family and state proud at such an early age. He said that they received the good news during Durga Puja.
Announce his feat on X, Kishan wrote, "excited to announce http://Texts.com is now part of @Automattic (the company behind WordPressDotCom@Tumblr@DayOneApp@PocketCasts@WooCommerce) if you’re a user, nothing changes for you. expect more features and mobile apps sooner."
