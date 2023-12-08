ASSAM YOUTH STABBED TO DEATH IN ARUNACHAL PRADESH AFTER A SPAT OVER SPITTING OF GUTKA

Dhemaji (Assam): An Assamese youth, identified as Krishna Dutta, was allegedly killed in an attack in the neighbouring state of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday night. The incident took place in Dhemaji's Machkhowa due to an altercation between the two sides over the spitting of gutkha. A jeep bearing No AS 22 C 4296 carrying six passengers from Daparijo was stopped for some time at Arunachal's Igo for dinner at a nearby hotel. Soon after that, two of the passengers, who came outside after finishing their meal, were involved in a heated argument over one spitting chewing gutka on the other person. The spitting episode had taken place earlier while they were travelling inside the vehicle as co-passengers.