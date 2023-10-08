Assam shocker: Youth murders friend, drags body on scooty in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam): A youth allegedly killed his friend and then dragged the body on a two-wheeler in full public glare in Guwahati city of Assam.

The incident took place on Noonmati Ganesh Mandir road in Guwahati on Saturday evening. The victim Rohit Dorji, a resident of Bamunimoidan railway colony, was visiting his friend Shubhrajit Bora at the latter's residence at Vijaya Jyoti Apartments.

The friends apparently had an argument over something after which Shubhrajit allegedly beat Rohit to death inside the apartment. CCTV footage showed him carrying Rohit's body on a scooty. The neighbours noticed him and informed the police.

According to local sources, Shubhrajit tried to carry the body on his scooty and was planning to dump it somewhere but when he was confronted by people, he threw the corpse on the road and fled from the spot. Rohit's father who was distraught after coming to know about the death of his son managed to file a FIR at Noonmati police station.